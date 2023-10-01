Up Close for 10/01/23: Target closures, fentanyl death at Bronx day care

On this episode of Up Close, the latest on the investigation into the Bronx day care fentanyl death and Target closures.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, the latest on the investigation into the Bronx day care fentanyl death and Target closures.

A one-year-old boy died after exposure to fentanyl at a day care center in the Bronx. Three other kids were poisoned from the exposure but survived.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark is in charge of the prosecution against the adults charged in this case and provides an update on the investigation.

Clark also talks about the Target closures, as the retail chain cites a rise in thefts and crime for its decision.

Plus, Kathryn Wylde, the president and CEO of Partnership for New York City.

The Partnership found that the rate of return to office for New Yorkers was 72% of pre-pandemic levels.

Wylde shares ideas on how to bring back middle and upper middle class New Yorkers to the city, as well as how businesses in the city are working with police to curb retail theft.

Lastly, political consultant Hank Sheinkopf stops in to discuss how former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden may influence the futures of their political parties as 2024 presidential candidates.

