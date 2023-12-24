Up Close 12/24/23: Tom Suozzi prepares for special election, Bronx DA tackles crime rate

Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.

Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.

Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.

Up Close 12/24/23: On this edition of Up Close with Bill Ritter we speak to former congressman Tom Suozzi about his campaign for the congressional seat in New York's 3rd District.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of "Up Close," we look into the congressional race on Long Island.

Democrats picked Tom Suozzi earlier this month and Republicans have picked Mazi Pilip, who is a registered Democrat, but has the full support of Republicans and is a Nassau County Legislator.

Suozzi joins "Up Close" from Israel to discuss his campaign and what's ahead on the road to the special election in February.

Plus, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark joins the show to discuss her personal mission for the borough.

Clark sits down to discuss her mantra "pursuing justice with integrity," and why it's more than just a catchy catchphrase.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.