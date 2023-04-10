Up Close: Unpacking Trump's courtroom arraignment

Up Close: We take an in-depth look at former President Donald Trump's arrest and arraignment like you've never seen before.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, we take an in-depth take on former President Donald Trump's arrest and arraignment like you've never seen before. A different take, from the people who witnessed it.

We sit with our very own Nina Pineda and ABC News investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, who spent hours in that Manhattan courtroom to unpack the scene for what was the most talked about court proceedings in the world.

Plus, is New York facing economic troubles? City Comptroller Brad Lander joins us to discuss whether or not the country's biggest city is facing economic troubles - or at least, some big financial problems.

