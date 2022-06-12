Up Close: Breaking down emotional testimony from House hearing on gun control

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we break down the emotional testimony that took place before Congress this week following the horrific mass shootings that have unfolded nationwide.Family members of the victims killed in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, pleaded for big changes in gun laws to try and stop mass shootings.The question is: will it make a difference?We talk to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the chair of House committee on oversight and reform which held the hearing.We also talk to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut about gun control and the January 6 hearing.He tells us what we've learned and how much damage from the right-wing fringe might still be ahead.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.