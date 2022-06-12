NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we break down the emotional testimony that took place before Congress this week following the horrific mass shootings that have unfolded nationwide.
Family members of the victims killed in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York, pleaded for big changes in gun laws to try and stop mass shootings.
The question is: will it make a difference?
We talk to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the chair of House committee on oversight and reform which held the hearing.
We also talk to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut about gun control and the January 6 hearing.
He tells us what we've learned and how much damage from the right-wing fringe might still be ahead.
WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Up Close: Breaking down emotional testimony from House hearing on gun control
UP CLOSE
TOP STORIES
Show More