Up Close: Reopening NYC, Eric Adams enters race for city mayor, Cuomo's growing scandal

In this episode of Up Close, more than four million doses of the vaccine have been given in New York City, yet new cases of coronavirus remain high.New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave A. Chokshi suffered from COVID-19, and now he is in charge of fighting it.Dr. Chokshi examines whether the city is reopening too fast and if our hospitals are prepared for the next pandemic.Plus, Eric Adams is a former NYPD officer, former State Senator and now the current Brooklyn Borough president.Now Adams is running for mayor of New York, and polls show he is one of the leading candidates.Adams describes his recovery plan to help the city recoup from the COVID pandemic and the devastating recession.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Correspondent Hank Sheinkopf are here to discuss a viral video recently released from U.S. - Mexico Border Patrol exposing coyote smugglers dropping a pair of siblings from a 14-foot fence.Furthermore, we address the scandal surrounding Governor Cuomo as it continues to grow and intensify.