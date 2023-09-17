Up Close for 9/17/23: In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy selected a new Lieutenant Governor. Over in D.C., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tries to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Up Close for 9/17/2023: New NJ lieutenant governor; impeachment inquiry into President Biden

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A showdown over a shutdown. Again.

That's 1 of the political messes now happening in Washington.

The other? The House Speaker attempting to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

We talk to New York Congressman Dan Goldman, former lead counsel for the House Judiciary Committee in former President Trump's first impeachment hearing.

Also, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who last week picked a new lieutenant governor.

He talks about that, his battle against congestion pricing in Manhattan, and how he plans to deal with the current rise of COVID-19.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.