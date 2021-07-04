up close

Up Close: NJ reopening efforts, NYC primary election fiasco, Macy's fireworks show

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: NJ reopening, NYC election fiasco, Macy's fireworks show

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this July 4th edition of Up Close, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joins us to discuss rebuilding efforts as pandemic restrictions begin to lift.

He talks about how he plans to keep COVID and its variants at bay while reopening the state.

Plus, Bill Ritter talks to our political team about the New York City primary election fiasco.

The wrong results went public in the ranked choice voting tabulation -- turns out no big deal mathematically, but politically the optics were terrible.

And finally, we talk about this year's Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show with the production director.

