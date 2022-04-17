Up Close: Questions remain after mass shooting on New York City subway train

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, many questions remain following the terrifying mass shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn.Fortunately, the suspect, Frank R. James, was captured and now faces charges, and while 10 people were shot, no one died.Now, the most important question we look to answer -- how do we prevent this from happening again?MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber joins us to discuss the horrific crime and what needs to be done to protect riders in New York City's transit system.Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton also joins Up Close to offer some solutions to cut crime and return New York to the safest big city in America.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.