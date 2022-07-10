up close

Up Close: Rutgers president discusses current state of higher education

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Rutgers president discusses state of higher education

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we have a discussion with the president of Rutgers University, Jonathan Holloway.

It's been quite a couple years for Holloway.

He took over as president of the university in July of 2020, four months after the COVID pandemic shut down much of the Tri-State, and much of the country.

COVID was just one of the many challenges he was faced with, like so many other university presidents.

He talks about the current state of higher education and how to have an open discussion on campus at a time when the nation is so divided.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew jerseynew brunswickeducationup closecollegepoliticsrutgers university
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: NYC rent soars as pandemic worries ease
NYPD returns to single officer patrols in NYC subway system
Up Close: Mayor Adams, new appointee address NYC gun crisis
Mayor plans to return to single officer transit patrols, angering PBA
TOP STORIES
5 people hurt in shooting at boardwalk in Coney Island
2 shot, killed by police in separate incidents in Queens, Brooklyn
Officials to announce safety measures amid Long Island shark attacks
Pedestrian struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn
South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto
AccuWeather: Nice day
NJ school brought to life in 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney+
Show More
Why did Ohio police handcuff Jayland Walker after he was unresponsive?
Teen fatally stabbed on Upper Manhattan subway platform
Naomi Campbell receives honorary doctorate: 'Never Quit'
George Washington Bridge begins cashless tolling
15 killed in rocket attack on apartment building in Ukraine: officials
More TOP STORIES News