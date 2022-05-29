Up Close: How much more fear and violence can New Yorkers take?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Another week of violent crime across the country and once again here in New York. How much more can the country and New Yorkers take?On this week's episode of Up Close, we dig deeper into the cold-blooded murder on the subway, when a 48-year-old man was shot and killed while on his way to brunch on May 22.When so many people are refusing to ride the subways and are leery about walking the streets it seems fair to ask: how much more violence can residents take?We talk to the new president of New York City Transit, Richard Davey, about how he plans to address those fears.***CUNY, the largest urban public university in the country, celebrating its 175th anniversary.Over 275,000 students in the CUNY system receive a quality education with one of the best price tags in the U.S.Chancellor Felix Matos Rodriguez talks about the sometimes rough state of higher education.***We continue our interviews with the candidates for governor of New York. Today, we meet Republican businessman Harry Wilson.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.