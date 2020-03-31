coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients in NYC

By
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds opens in New York City on Tuesday as the number of deaths and cases in the state from the coronavirus outbreak continues to sharply rise.

The USNS Comfort docked Monday at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan.

Hospitals will move non-coronavirus patients from Elmhurst to other locations.

Even though the comfort is not anticipated to treat Covid 19 patients, the ship is here to help as city reaches the height of the curve.

"Remember that before all this started, we had about 20,000 active hospital beds in New York City," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Depending on the trajectory of this crisis, we may need to turn all of those hospital-based beds into ICU beds. And use everything else for other types of needs - for hospitalizations that do not involve ICU, for COVID cases that do not involve ICU. That's what Javits will be about. That's what the Comfort will be about."

de Blasio said he's been working with the FDNY commissioner as they provide ambulances to move patients as well as respond to emergencies.

The Comfort, which was also sent to New York after the 9/11 terror attacks, has 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours, officials said.

The ship is docked just north of a temporary hospital constructed inside the cavernous Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

State and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.

"We bring a message to all New Yorkers - now, your Navy is returned and we are with you committed in this fight," said Rear Admiral John Mustin.

There are 9,500 people in New York currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with more than 2,300 in intensive care. More than 66,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
New wireless device detects COVID-19 symptoms
How Brooklyn kindergarten teacher is making learning special for her students
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News