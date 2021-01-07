Group 1a can register for COVID vaccine in NYC online

coronavirus new york city

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you qualify, you can now register for appointments online for COVID vaccinations at distribution sites opening in New York City this weekend.

The sites will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his claim that the state is slowing down the process.

Mayor de Blasio is calling for state approval to vaccinate thousands of first responders not designated in the first group authorized to receive the vaccine.

The city has been inoculating health care workers, nursing home employees and residents, members of the fire department and EMS.

However, Mayor de Blasio says the city is ready and wants to inoculate anyone over the age of 75, police officers, and correction officers. Right now, those groups are category 1b, under federal guidelines.

The mayor used a slide to illustrate that those officers do perform many of the very same functions designated by the state as the highest risk close contact. That includes CPR, controlling bleeding, administering Narcon, and other initial medical treatment during emergencies.

Mayor de Blasio says the city is, in essence, being micromanaged. "We understand what we can do on the ground in our own communities. Give us that freedom, because everyone agrees on one thing, we want the maximum number of high priority people vaccinated. Sometimes the state government, the federal government, need to stand back and let local government do what it knows how to do best. This is one of those times."

The mayor also said there are thousands of vaccines available for those in group 1a that are authorized to receive the vaccine.

Those qualified can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.

