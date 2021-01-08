coronavirus new york city

NYC set to open 5 vaccine centers in anticipation of group 1b approval

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio renewed his call for the state to allow the elderly to receive the COVID vaccine now.

The mayor says the city has 270,000 unused doses that could go to people over 75, the age cohort likeliest to die from the disease.

He said there are 560,000 people in New York City over age 75. He's asking the state for permission to use those extra doses for the elderly.

"We've got literally twice as many New Yorkers over 75 than the amount of vaccine we have in stock, but yet we are not allowed by state law to give a single shot to a single New Yorker over 75," de Blasio said. "I guarantee you, if these standards are changed by the state, we are going to run through those 270,000 doses very, very quickly. Again, if we are given approval by the state, we will run through those 270,000 doses very quickly because we have so many people who want it."

He also announced that on Monday, five new vaccination sites will be open, one in each of the five boroughs, with the hope that city workers who are members of 1b will be authorized to be vaccinated.

Category 1b includes frontline essential workers, daycare workers, firefighters, and police and correction officers.

SOMOS and FDNY will staff the five new vaccination sites.

Meantime, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tested positive for COVID-19. 463 NYPD members have tested positive for coronavirus this month.

Those qualified in group 1a can register for a vaccine on the city's website. Starting on Monday, a phone-in reservation system will also be up and running.

