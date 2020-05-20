Coronavirus News: Military kicks off first-ever Virtual Fleet Week New York

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fleet Week New York is kicking off virtually for the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will present Virtual Fleet Week New York 2020 from May 20-26, where it will be hosted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.This is the first time the Navy has hosted Fleet Week in a virtual environment.The weeklong virtual event will be a new way for residents of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual celebration despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."We are very pleased to present Fleet Week New York in this exciting new format," Navy Commander Charles W. Rock said. "Allowing New Yorkers to participate from the comfort of their homes means we can focus on health and safety as our nation continues to heal and fight this invisible enemy."Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the lineup, including live question-and-answer sessions, never-before-seen video tours of the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon, as well as an aerial tour of the Coast Guard Barque Eagle.