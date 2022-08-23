Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State

Town streets were under water Monday morning in the quiet community on Long Beach Island. WPVI's Trish Hartman has more.

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Severe weather in the Tri-State area caused havoc for some homeowners in New Jersey, who were met with lightning, rain and debris.

A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.

"My daughter called me and said I think there was a really loud noise and we smelled smoke. And it might have been lightning," homeowner Joanne Grand said.

The family told Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang that firefighters ripped out insulation and dry wall upstairs to put out the fire.

The homeowners are grateful for the immediate response.

"Could've been much worse," homeowner Dmitry Melichkin said. "It could've spread throughout the house. The whole house could have gone up."

Over in Prospect Park, New Jersey, another home was struck. This time by a tree.

On the Jersey Shore, the summer storm sent too much water, too fast Monday morning, cancelling outdoor dining and turning streets into kiddie pools.

Nearby, Surf City Police posted images of the flooding which left dozens of cars stranded.

Whether folks were at the shore or at home, the storm sent much needed rain, but it didn't come gently.

The homeowners in Nutley were told to spend the night elsewhere after lightning struck their home.

