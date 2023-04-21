Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg and NY NJ PA Weather's Steven DiMartino discuss the factors that may be contributing to more severe storms.

Weather or Not | New Jersey tornadoes: What factors may be contributing to more severe storms?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was early April when seven tornadoes crisscrossed New Jersey leaving a trail of destruction.

The severity of spring storms in the garden state is increasing, according to meteorologist Steven DiMartino with NY NJ PA Weather. He says, "not only are we starting to see them developing more frequently, but also we starting to see them becoming more intense."

In this latest episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg and DiMartino discuss the factors that may be contributing to more severe storms.

"The idea that I think is what's starting to evolve here is our impact on our environment... the way that we're building, the way that we're influencing the urban heat island effect," says DiMartino.

For some perspective, on average, New Jersey sees less than one tornado per decade in the month of April.

You can watch the complete episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the player on this page, but to enjoy an even better viewing experience, and binge earlier episodes, we invite you to watch on our streaming app, available on whatever device you use to stream. Just search for ABC 7 New York in your preferred app store.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.