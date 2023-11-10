Snow in November or late-bloomer winter? | Weather or Not

Lee Goldberg is joined by Dani Beckstrom with a look ahead to the near-term and long-term weather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How busy are we going to be this winter?

That's the big question many are wondering as we approach the winter season.

In a previous episode of Weather of Not, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg dove into the 2023-2024 winter outlook and took a look at the long-range forecast for the New York City Tri-State area.

How cold and snowy will it be this winter? Get the NYC-area long-range forecast | Weather or Not Whether you like it or not, winter is coming. But the big question is, will we actually HAVE a traditional winter, unlike last year's record-breaking warmth and lack of snow?

In building upon that, Lee is joined by fellow Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom in this podcast edition of Weather or Not, for a deeper discussion on the near-term and long-term weather forecast.

The Weather or Not podcast will offer weekly weather analysis, including a look at the long-range weather pattern, as we progress toward winter.

