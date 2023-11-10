Snow in November or late-bloomer winter? | Weather or Not

NEW YORK (WABC) -- How busy are we going to be this winter?
That's the big question many are wondering as we approach the winter season.
In a previous episode of Weather of Not, Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg dove into the 2023-2024 winter outlook and took a look at the long-range forecast for the New York City Tri-State area.
In building upon that, Lee is joined by fellow Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom in this podcast edition of Weather or Not, for a deeper discussion on the near-term and long-term weather forecast.
The Weather or Not podcast will offer weekly weather analysis, including a look at the long-range weather pattern, as we progress toward winter.
You can watch the complete episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" in the player on this page, but to enjoy an even better viewing experience, and binge earlier episodes, we invite you to watch on our streaming app, available on whatever device you use to stream. Just search for ABC 7 New York in your preferred app store.
