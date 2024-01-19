One-two punch of snow and cold (then a thaw!) | Weather or Not

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Here we snow again! A second winter storm will bring a fresh blanket of snow across New York City and the Tri-State with heavier amounts piling up in parts of New Jersey.

The wind is not forecasted to be unusually strong, but it may be enough to blow snow around and reduce visibility.

The roads and sidewalks are likely to get slippery and slick, especially as snow falls more consistently into Friday afternoon.

Lee details who gets how much, and how a so-called Norlun Trough could deliver heavier snow for some.

Some of the coldest air of the winter so far will arrive this weekend in the wake of the storm.

Then comes significant warming, with winter taking a break for much of the country. Will the cold (and snow) return?

Listen to Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg and make sure you follow this podcast so you never miss an episode.