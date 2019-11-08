Weather

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frozen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees and the added wind chill will make it feel like 25 degrees in Central Park and even colder to the north and west.

A Freeze Watch will go into effect later Friday night for New York City and parts of New Jersey.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 40.

Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 40.

Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 55.

Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny for the Veterans Day Parade. High 55.

Tuesday
Rain to snow. High of 45, but dropping into the 20s.

Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 37.

Thursday
Clouds increase. High 41.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

