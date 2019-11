ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Frozen

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Amy Freeze has your AccuWeather Forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will struggle to hit 40 degrees and the added wind chill will make it feel like 25 degrees in Central Park and even colder to the north and west.A Freeze Watch will go into effect later Friday night for New York City and parts of New Jersey.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Blustery and colder with a high of 40.Cold but not as windy. High 40.Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 55.Cloudy to partly sunny for the Veterans Day Parade . High 55.Rain to snow. High of 45, but dropping into the 20s.Gusty and cold again. High 37.Clouds increase. High 41.