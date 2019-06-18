Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day and week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be scattered thunderstorms throughout the day on Tuesday and those showers will stretch throughout the week.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Tuesday

Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 72.

Wednesday
Late thunderstorms with a high of 77.

Thursday
Late day and evening storms and a high of 77.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 79.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.

Sunday
Morning showers and then times of clouds and sun with a high of 79.

Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
