AccuWeather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms all day and week

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Tuesday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 72.
Wednesday
Late thunderstorms with a high of 77.
Thursday
Late day and evening storms and a high of 77.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers and a high of 79.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 79.
Sunday
Morning showers and then times of clouds and sun with a high of 79.
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 81.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.