AccuWeather: Bitter wind develops

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bitter wind develops Thursday and temperatures will feel like the teens later in the day.

Thursday

Gets gusty with a high of 33.

Friday
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter and Blustery with a high of 23.

Saturday
Frigid sun with a high of 28.

Sunday
Sun to clouds with a high of 31.


Monday
Rain or snow with a high of 36.

Tuesday
Snow showers with a high of 34.

Wednesday
Blustery blend with a high of 36.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

