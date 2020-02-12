weather

AccuWeather: Clouds, spotty showers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Clouds and spotty showers will hang around Thursday before a severe risk of storms for part of the area on Friday.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Spotty showers with a high of 73.

Friday
Humid with a chance for storms and a high of 79.

Saturday
Early showers with a high of 82.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 72.

Monday
Cool start to June with a high of 69.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 70.

Wednesday
Shower chance with a high of 72.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
Sam Champion's NASA/SpaceX weather forecast
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
1 Michigan dam breached, 1 at risk amid Midwest floods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cops: Driver high on drugs fatally hits 4-year-old on Long Island
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Suspect on the run in CT murders may be in Maryland
Times Square billboards to momentarily go dark Wednesday evening
Long Island enters Phase 1 of reopening, but not everything open
County rejects NCC plan to cut programs for students with autism
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
Show More
Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather
Disney World proposes reopening dates
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
NYC investigates dispute between white woman, black birdwatcher
2nd member of Met Opera orchestra dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News