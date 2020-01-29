Weather

AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A brief blast of January cold returns on Thursday, but we'll be back in the 50s by next week!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
January chill with a high of 37.

Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 43.

Saturday
Morning shower. High 44.




Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 47.

Monday
Turning milder with a high of 53.

Tuesday
Morning showers, but still mild. High 53.

Wednesday
Afternoon rain. High 55.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Teens steal charity truck, crash into car and home: Police
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
Show More
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News