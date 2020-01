AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A brief blast of January cold returns on Thursday, but we'll be back in the 50s by next week!Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:January chill with a high of 37.Fair finish to January with a high of 43.Morning shower. High 44.Getting gusty with a high of 47.Turning milder with a high of 53.Morning showers, but still mild. High 53.Afternoon rain. High 55.Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service Click here for any school closings and delays Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app