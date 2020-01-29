AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A brief blast of January cold returns on Thursday, but we'll be back in the 50s by next week!
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
January chill with a high of 37.
Friday
Fair finish to January with a high of 43.
Saturday
Morning shower. High 44.
Sunday
Getting gusty with a high of 47.
Monday
Turning milder with a high of 53.
Tuesday
Morning showers, but still mild. High 53.
Wednesday
Afternoon rain. High 55.
