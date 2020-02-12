weather

AccuWeather: Comfortable but cloudy on Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be comfortable on Tuesday but clouds will cap temperatures to the low 70s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.

Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Thursday

Early clouds with a high of 85.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.

Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 84.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.

Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 76.



More TOP STORIES News