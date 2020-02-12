NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be comfortable on Tuesday but clouds will cap temperatures to the low 70s.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Pleasant blend with a high of 73.
Wednesday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Thursday
Early clouds with a high of 85.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 84.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 76.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Comfortable but cloudy on Tuesday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News