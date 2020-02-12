weather

AccuWeather: Comfortable clouds and sun

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the coolest day of the week but an evening storm is possible.
EMBED More News Videos

Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the Tri-State area.



7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Storm at night with a high of 79.

Friday
Showers and storms with a high of 80.

Saturday
Heat returns with a high of 90.

Sunday

Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Monday
First heat wave possible with a high of 93.

Tuesday
Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 90.

Thursday
Warm and humid with a high of 88.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
Tropical Storm Fay brings flooding rain to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State
Flooded streets, downed trees in NJ after tropical storm hits
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tech entrepreneur, 33, targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
NYPD top cop among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
Uber passenger shot 5 times while entering vehicle in NYC
Use of chokeholds outlawed as NYC mayor signs police reform bills
This insect is giving NJ homeowners big headaches
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Reputed MS-13 gang leader could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
Show More
Emotional farewell to NYC teen gunned down last month
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
MTA adds OMNY contactless fare payment at all Bronx subway stations
After COVID shutdown, business booming for dog groomers
More TOP STORIES News