AccuWeather: Comfortable clouds and sun

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has the AccuWeather forecast for the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be the coolest day of the week but an evening storm is possible.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Storm at night with a high of 79.Showers and storms with a high of 80.Heat returns with a high of 90.Hot and humid with a high of 92.First heat wave possible with a high of 93.Afternoon chance of storms with a high of 90.Warm and humid with a high of 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app