WEATHER

AccuWeather: End of the week warmup

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Thursday started off a bit rainy as a warmup entered our area. Temperatures are expected to get into the mid-50s during the day on Thursday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday
Rain, mainly before noon. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
Jackpot: Snow falls on Las Vegas strip for 1st time in decade
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing with kids
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Morris Park apartment fire
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Show More
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
More News