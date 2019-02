AccuWeather: End of the week warmup

Thursday started off a bit rainy as a warmup entered our area. Temperatures are expected to get into the mid-50s during the day on Thursday.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph.Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.Rain, mainly before noon. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.Sunny, with a high near 39.A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app