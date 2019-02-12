AccuWeather: End of the week warmup

NEW YORK (WABC) --Thursday started off a bit rainy as a warmup entered our area. Temperatures are expected to get into the mid-50s during the day on Thursday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 56. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday
Rain, mainly before noon. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
