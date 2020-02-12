AccuWeather: Morning snowflakes then blustery

Wednesday
Early snowflakes with a high of 38.
Thursday
Chilly and breezy. High of 39.
Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 42.
Saturday
Still brisk. High of 34.
Sunday
Rather chilly with a high of 34.
Monday
Mix may develop with a high of 36.
Tuesday
Rain/snow mix with high of 36.
