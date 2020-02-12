weather

AccuWeather: Morning snowflakes then blustery

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday will bring some snowflakes throughout the Tri-State in the morning before becoming blustery.




Wednesday
Early snowflakes with a high of 38.

Thursday
Chilly and breezy. High of 39.

Friday
Brisk blend with a high of 42.

Saturday
Still brisk. High of 34.

Sunday
Rather chilly with a high of 34.

Monday
Mix may develop with a high of 36.

Tuesday
Rain/snow mix with high of 36.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Watch surfers ride 50-foot waves in Hawaii
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Trump releases pre-taped farewell address on last full day in office
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
'This is me': Man who pointed arrow at himself latest NY riot arrest
Show More
You can now chat with customer service staff in LIRR app
4 shot at multiple locations in parts of Poconos
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Dad and daughter, both doctors at same hospital, receive second COVID shot
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home
More TOP STORIES News