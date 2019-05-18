Weather

AccuWeather: Pleasant weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This weekend will be pleasant, but there may be a thunderstorm as temperatures turn to the humid side on Sunday.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 73.

Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high of 79.

Monday
Warm with a high near 85.

Tuesday
Less humid with a high near 73.

Wednesday
A spotty shower with a high near 72.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 77.

Friday
Showers possible with a high near 73.

