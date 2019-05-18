AccuWeather: Pleasant weekend

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This weekend will be pleasant, but there may be a thunderstorm as temperatures turn to the humid side on Sunday.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 73.
Sunday
Warmer and humid with a high of 79.
Monday
Warm with a high near 85.
Tuesday
Less humid with a high near 73.
Wednesday
A spotty shower with a high near 72.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 77.
Friday
Showers possible with a high near 73.
