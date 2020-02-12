AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Steadier rain at night. High 49.
Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 47.
Friday
Brisk and colder with a high of 39.
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.
Sunday
Still cold with a high of 39.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.
Tuesday
Milder blend with a high of 50.
