AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spotty drizzle and damp through the day Wednesday in the Tri-State area, although temperatures will be hovering in the 40s.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Lee Goldberg reports on the weather forecast.


Wednesday
Steadier rain at night. High 49.

Thursday
Blustery and colder with a high of 47.
RELATED: Snowless February in New York City

Friday

Brisk and colder with a high of 39.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 37.

Sunday
Still cold with a high of 39.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 42.

Tuesday
Milder blend with a high of 50.




