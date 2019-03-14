AccuWeather: Spring preview

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high of 55.
Friday
A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. High of 64.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast