Weather

AccuWeather: Spring preview

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We'll have a preview of spring over the next couple of days as temperatures will be on the rise into the 50s and 60s.




Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.



Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high of 55.

Friday
A chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Areas of fog. High of 64.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Reputed Gambino crime family member killed in front of home
Massive fire tears through Central Islip apartment building
Man convicted of murdering estranged wife in UWS apartment
2 dead in head-on collision involving van and car in NJ
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Winning numbers drawn for $448 million Powerball Jackpot
Show More
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Ailing CT man who got his wish for a call from Trump dies at 44
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
More TOP STORIES News