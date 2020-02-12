weather

AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be seasonably warm and very humid with a few potentially strong showers and storms.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 87.

Monday
Humid blend with a high of 86.

Tuesday
"Isaias impact" with a high of 78.
RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Isaias
Wednesday
Humid shower with a high of 84.

Thursday
Thunder threat. High 84.

Friday
Still a chance for storms with a high of 85.

Saturday
Partial sunshine. High of 85.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
What we can expect from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
Tropical Storm Fay moves out, beach warnings in place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: NYC misses deadline to submit school reopening plan
Another shark sighting halts swimming at Long Island beaches
COVID Updates: 5 months since 1st NY case, therapy may prevent virus
VIDEO: Robber cuts open Brooklyn church collection box
Gunmen remain at large after 2 fatal shootings in Bronx
NY man accused of attacking 3 women in NJ bias crime arrested
What we can expect from Isaias
Show More
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
Exclusive: NYC extends COVID parking permits after nurses ticketed
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
Doctors try pressurized oxygen chambers to fight COVID-19
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
More TOP STORIES News