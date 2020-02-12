weather

AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a sunny start to the weekend before the chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
Very warm with a high of 88.

Sunday
High humidity and thunderstorms likely with a high of 85.

RELATED: Tracking Hurricane Isaias

Monday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Thunder threat with a high of 84.

Wednesday
Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Thursday
Partly sunny. High 84.

Friday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.



