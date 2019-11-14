Weather

AccuWeather: Warmer days to end the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After a record-breaking day across the Tri-State area, temperatures will be on the rise to end the week.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Thursday
Not as cold with some sun. High 46.

Friday
Turning milder. High 52.

Saturday
Cold again. High 37.

Sunday
Watching a coastal storm. High 42.

Monday
Chance of rain. High 46.

Tuesday

Limited sun. High 52.

Wednesday
Watching another storm. High 54.

----------
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
