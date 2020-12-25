Weather

Damaging winds take down trees, power lines on Christmas in NYC, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An overnight storm brought damaging winds across the Tri-State area into Christmas morning.

New Jersey and the northern boroughs were hit particularly hard by the storm.


The wind was so powerful that the upper level of the Verrazzano Bridge had to be closed to traffic in both directions.
In Brooklyn, a tree came crashing down onto a parked car and damaged powerlines sent sparks flying onto the street in Boerum Hill.

ALSO READ | AccuWeather forecast

Meanwhile in Queens, Citizen App video showed burning electrical wires that knocked out power. Con Ed estimated that power would be restored by later Friday morning.

There was also damage reported in Rockland County. Pictures from the Town of Ramapo Police Department showed trees down on a house and a car.


Police say they responded to multiple reports of damage throughout the night. They are warning residents to stay on the lower levels of their homes and away from exterior windows and walls if possible until the strong winds have passed.
And in New Jersey, video shows serious damage where the storm blew the roofs off several buildings.
EMBED More News Videos

At one point, there were more than 60,000 customers without power in New Jersey.


On Main Street in Farmingdale, part of the roof could be seen on the ground.

At one point, there were more than 60,000 customers without power in New Jersey.


The New York City area will begin to dry out Friday afternoon and cool off as arctic air begins to invade the East Coast.

RELATED | Alleged drunk driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Westchester County
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york cityramapofarmingdalewindpower outagewind damagestormtree fallstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after Cuomo staffer struck in head with cinder block
'Christmas miracle' that cop shot in back saved by bulletproof vest
Reports: Explosion rocks downtown Nashville
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
COVID Live Updates: Model projects 500K COVID deaths by April
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate virus outbreaks
Show More
COVID Christmas: Coronavirus dampens holiday joy
Worshippers limited at St. Patrick's Cathedral Midnight Mass
Xmas miracle: Boy with missing ear to have life-changing surgery
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start to Christmas
Christmas travel heavy despite COVID warnings
More TOP STORIES News