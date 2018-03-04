NOR'EASTER

High tides cause floods in parts of Queens and Long Island

Naveen Dhaliwal has an update on the flooding in Queens.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flooding continued in parts of the New York area Sunday in the aftermath of the powerful nor'easter, with high tides sending water through streets in parts of Queens and Long Island.

Nearly 100 teens had to be rescued from a Sweet 16 event on Long Island after high tides came in and blocked them from leaving the venue in Amityville..

Teenagers were loaded onto rescue trucks. "The fire department was tremendous..Copiague, Lindenhurst, Amitvyille fire departments showed up, brought in some trucks to take the children out to dry land where the parents were waiting and it ended as a great night," said the father of one of the teens, Kenneth Wing.

Neighbors say they were caught off-guard by how quickly the flood waters came through.

Elsewhere, streets were flooded in Howard Beach, Queens, where two women had to be rescued from a car through their sun roof. Both were ok.

Parts of the Rockways also flooded overnight.


And it was slow going for drivers in Freeport, Long Island as water filled the streets.


The massive nor'easter brought high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding to the Atlantic Coast, from New England to Virginia. The storm claimed the lives of at least nine people, including an 11-year-old boy from Putnam County.
PHOTOS: Damage, chaos caused by savage nor'easter


A 41-year-old New Jersey man was killed Friday night when he came in contact with live power lines, NJ.com reported. A 25-year-old man in Connecticut, a 57-year-old Pennsylvania man and a 37-year-old Massachusetts man were killed when trees fell on their vehicles Friday. A man and a 6-year-old boy were killed in different parts of Virginia.

Nationwide, the storm left 1.6 million customers without power, and in the Tri-state, tens of thousands still remained in the dark Sunday.

In New York City, Queens was probably hit the hardest, especially the borough's northeastern neighborhoods.

Trees and utility lines were brought down, closing streets and knocking out service to many customers.

