How much snow should the Tri-State expect Tuesday?

Meteorologist Amy Freeze says that when the storm starts late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, moisture will run into cold enough air to cause some snowfall.
The snow will begin south and then spread to the northeast and during the daylight hours is when the accumulation is expected.
It looks like the heaviest snowfall will actually come midday, according to AccuWeather computer models.
Later Tuesday, rain will mix with snow as winds come east off of the ocean.
More mild air will mix in bringing sleet and rain that will minimize the snow amounts, but there will be parts of the area that see snow the entire time because of the cold air and that's where we could get a couple of inches of accumulation.
With the snow coming in the middle of the day, drivers will want to be careful on the roadways as slick and slippery conditions are expected.
Right now, we're expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow for much of the area north and west of New York City and a coating, up to an inch for the rest of the area including parts of Long Island.
There's another chance for snow coming in on Thursday and that storm looks like it will be off to the south.
Follow Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News throughout the weekend and next week.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.