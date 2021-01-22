weather

How much snow should the Tri-State expect Tuesday?

Track snowstorm potential for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Eyewitness News AccuWeather team is monitoring a couple of potential winter storms this week.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze says that when the storm starts late Monday night and into Tuesday morning, moisture will run into cold enough air to cause some snowfall.

The snow will begin south and then spread to the northeast and during the daylight hours is when the accumulation is expected.

It looks like the heaviest snowfall will actually come midday, according to AccuWeather computer models.

Later Tuesday, rain will mix with snow as winds come east off of the ocean.

More mild air will mix in bringing sleet and rain that will minimize the snow amounts, but there will be parts of the area that see snow the entire time because of the cold air and that's where we could get a couple of inches of accumulation.

With the snow coming in the middle of the day, drivers will want to be careful on the roadways as slick and slippery conditions are expected.

Right now, we're expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow for much of the area north and west of New York City and a coating, up to an inch for the rest of the area including parts of Long Island.

There's another chance for snow coming in on Thursday and that storm looks like it will be off to the south.

Follow Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for updates on Eyewitness News throughout the weekend and next week.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Dry ahead of overnight snow
Watch surfers ride 50-foot waves in Hawaii
2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded
Remembering NYC's Christmas blizzard of 2010
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Dad arrested in abduction of 2 kids from foster home
NYC Restaurant Week returns -- but with changes this year
3 men charged with running illegal gambling establishment with over 50 inside
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
YouTube star JoJo Siwa opens up about her sexuality
Man might need arm amputated after scaffolding crash
Show More
Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs
Police searching for hit-and-run driver who pinned man to car
AccuWeather: Dry ahead of overnight snow
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
More TOP STORIES News