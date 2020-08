Laura Live Update: 14-year-old is 1st known death in Louisiana

EMBED >More News Videos WATCH: From tremendous wind and rains to gutted buildings, here's what Hurricane Laura looked like from the ground.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Laura has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph. Authorities say the storm is now 50 miles southeast of Shreveport.Flooding rainfall and damaging winds spread inland over central and northern Louisiana, where the storm made landfall eleven hours earlier as a Category 4 storm.Communities along the Gulf Coast experienced high water levels in the wake of Laura, the strongest storm to hit the U.S. this year. More than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas were without power Thursday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports. National Weather Service officials said the remnants of Hurricane Laura could spawn tornadoes and cause flash flooding in parts of Arkansas and Tennessee.A large chemical fire has sent a dangerous cloud over Lake Charles, Louisiana, hours after the eye of Hurricane Laura passed directly over the city. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fire was burning Thursday morning just outside the city, and he's advising storm survivors to shelter in place. Edwards tweeted that people "in the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area" should close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning units.Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's received report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home . The governors of Louisiana and Texas say search and rescue teams are still looking, but they've found reports so far of widespread fatalities.President Donald Trump will get a briefing about Hurricane Laura Thursday at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Trump will get an afternoon briefing after a noon roundtable with supporters at Trump International Hotel in Washington and before he makes his evening speech from the White House to accept the Republican Party's presidential nomination. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump has already been briefed by acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor, and is getting regular updates about conditions on the ground.Reports are coming in from people who rode out Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. Brett Geymann lives in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles, and said the eye of the storm passed directly over them. He says his house survived but every other building, structure and tree on his property is gone. Geymann says his family's OK but "there's destruction all around" them. He says "It looks like 1,000 tornadoes" came through, with some houses "totally gone." Drone video in the Lake Charles area shows water surrounding homes with large parts of their roofs peeled off, hotels with rooms exposed and giant trees uprooted.Early Thursday morning, a task force from Wall Township, New Jersey, was already on the way, and Eyewitness News was there as the convoy of trucks rolled out, en route to Baton Rouge. The search and rescue team is highly skilled and trained to respond to federal emergencies, and the same team was dispatched last year to provide relief during Hurricane Dorian.Forecasters expected a weakened Laura to cause widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast. An unusual tropical storm warning was issued as far north as Little Rock, where forecasters expected gusts of 50 mph (80 kph) and a deluge of rain through Friday.Laura will quickly track to the east coast by the weekend. We could see some storms on Saturday. Check the latest AccuWeather forecast here The storm was so powerful that it could regain strength after turning east and reaching the Atlantic Ocean, potentially threatening the densely populated Northeast.