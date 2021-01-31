weather

AccuWeather Alert: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The combination of strong winds and snow have the potential to make conditions blizzard-like in the Tri-State area.

Slated to impact the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches.


The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the area for late Sunday night through late Monday night.

Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.

Snow will hold off until Sunday evening after 6 or 7, arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1"-3" overnight as it turns breezy.

On Monday during the day, the brunt of the snow is expected to be felt, as well as 40-50 mph winds.

RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.

Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City. The mixing may limit snow totals south and east of the city.

In Northern Jersey, residents may see 12-plus inches.

Strong wind gusts are possible, mainly at the coast and across Long Island.

Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.

The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.

Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.

RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight

EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citynewarknassau countywestchester countynew havensnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Cold clouds as storm looms
Snow preparations underway across Tri-State area
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Extreme cold grips NY area, residents urged to take precautions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus
Snow preparations underway across Tri-State area
92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in NYC apartment
Man helping stranded motorist killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens
Father charged in disturbing beating of two sons on NYC subway platform
Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Show More
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry in NYC
21 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
More TOP STORIES News