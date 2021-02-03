weather

Schools reopen as New York City recovers from nor'easter

The city's Open Streets program will resume today as well
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City elementary students are back in the classroom today, and as the city continues to dig out from the marathon nor'easter, the children will have to get through some snowy barriers to get there.

Video posted on the Citizen app Tuesday afternoon showed a New York City sanitation truck backing up in coastal flooding waters that went as high as the doors.

This was at Beach Channel Drive and Beach 84th Street in Rockaway.

Sanitation Department crews will be again out today after working to plow every street yesterday, while also cleaning bike lanes and crosswalks.

There is still plenty of work to be done.

"They did do the handicapped spots, but that's it," one resident told Eyewitness News. "But the permitted spots that you pay quarterly for, they're not done yet. You can barely get into the lot."

"We're New Yorkers," said another resident. "Pandemic, snow storms... we'll be ok."

Outdoor dining resumed Tuesday night in the city.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner talks about snow removal efforts Tuesday
Some restaurants left their heaters yesterday on to melt the snow as it fell.

Others removed the roofs of their structures, fearing they might collapse.

Many eateries say a storm like this is a crushing blow to the businesses already struggling.

Not many were anxious to brave the snow and cold to go out to eat last night.

The city's Open Streets program will resume today.

