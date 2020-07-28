Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Cat 1 storm to reach US this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6344574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Hurricane Isaias swirls toward Florida, 400,000 people are without power in Puerto Rico.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Isaias is approaching the Bahamas and could track near Florida as early as Saturday, forecasters said. Heavy rains associated with the storm may begin to affect the Carolinas and possibly our weather by early next weekIsaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Friday morning and was centered about 15 miles (25 kilometers) south-southwest of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).On Thursday while still a tropical storm, Isaias knocked out power, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people were rescued from floodwaters and one person remained missing. Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico were left without power and water.A hurricane warning was in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama and Bimini.Two of those islands, Abaco and Grand Bahama, were battered by Dorian, a Category 5 storm that hovered over the area for two days and killed at least 70 people, with more than 280 reported missing. People are still living in tents on both islands, and officials said crews were trying to remove leftover debris ahead of Isaias.Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced late Thursday that he was relaxing a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the impending storm, but said a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be implemented starting Friday. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be allowed to be open as long as weather permitted."These are especially difficult days," he said during an online news conference. "We need at this time the spirit of love and unity."Stephen Russell, director of the Bahamas' emergency management agency, said there were no plans to evacuate people, but he urged those living in low-lying areas to seek shelter.The Bahamas has reported more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases as it reopened to international tourism.Given the pandemic, the prime minister urged young people booking hotel rooms to stay safe from the approaching storm to respect social distancing measures."Please do not engage in hurricane or COVID(-19) parties," he said. "It can be devastating."Isaias was expected to produce 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain in the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Florida beginning Saturday.South Florida into east-Central Florida could see 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, forecasters said.Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect the eastern Carolinas by early next week. AccuWeather says the New York and Tri-State area could be impacted as early as Tuesday.This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, as well as isolated minor river flooding.