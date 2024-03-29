What's up this weekend? Events for 3/30 - 3/31

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of March 30 and 31? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Easter Bonnet Festival and Parade

Sunday, March 31

The Easter Bonnet Festival and Parade is a must if you're looking for something that will be a hit for the whole family. It's all about lavishly decorated hats and costumes.

The city tradition goes all the way back to the 1870s. The parade kicks off Sunday at 10 a.m. and marches from 49th Street to 57th Street along Fifth Avenue.

https://www.nyctourism.com/events/easter-parade-and-easter-bonnet-festival1

Governors Island Easter Egg Hunt

Governors Island

For the second year in a row, tens of thousands of candy-filled eggs will be spread out on Governors Island. There will be egg hunts for people of all ages this Saturday -- an even an island-wide scavenger hunt.

https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/governors-island-egg-hunt

Saturday, March 30

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Eclipse Glasses

March 29-March 31

Brooklyn Public Library, Queens Public Library, New York City Libraries

If you haven't gotten them already -- don't miss your change to snag a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses. They'll be handed out this weekend at New York City library branches in the five boroughs starting Friday on a first-come, first-served basis.

New York International Auto Show

March 29-April 7

Jacob Javits Convention Center

The Javits Center will be buzzing with all the newest and hottest cars at the New York International Auto Show. You can take exciting rides in thrilling cars and celebrate history.

https://autoshowny.com/

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.