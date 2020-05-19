Coronavirus News: Westchester beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER CO. (WABC) -- The beaches at Playland and Croton Point parks will open for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday through Monday.Whether they continue to open on weekends after that depends on whether beachgoers show they can maintain proper social distancing.Both beaches will be limited to half capacity with masks required.Westchester County is also expanding coronavirus antibody testing for the general public.Until now, Westchester Medical Center health network was only testing its workers, patients and first responders, but now anyone can make an appointment to be tested at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.