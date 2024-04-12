What's up this weekend? Events for 4/13 - 4/14

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of April 13 and 14? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

The Brooklyn Yearbook: Back in Session

Persona NYC

202b Plymouth St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Saturday, April 13

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

https://posh.vip/e/the-brooklyn-yearbook

Manhattan Vintage Show

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011

April 12-14

Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

https://www.manhattanvintage.com/

Earth Day 2024 Festival

New York City's Union Square

(East 17th Street and Park Avenue South)

Sunday, April 14

12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

https://www.earthdayinitiative.org/earth-day-2024-festival

