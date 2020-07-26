reopen ny

Reopen NY: 105 NYC, Long Island bars cited for distancing violations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- More than 100 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some now face the possible suspension of their liquor licenses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The violations, for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks, were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island, Cuomo said.

The state's liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on the possible suspension of some licenses. Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has more from Astoria on the bars' shutdown.


Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Cuomo said the state tallied three deaths from coronavirus on Saturday while hospitalizations for the disease fell to 637, the lowest total since mid-March.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state also remained low. Of 53,568 tests performed Saturday, just 536 - or about 1% - returned a positive result, Cuomo said.

The governor, a Democrat, chastised newspaper editorial writers who've urged the state to hasten the reopening of businesses and other aspects of normal society, saying the deliberate measures he's implemented have worked to quell the virus while other states continue to see massive spikes.

Residents from 31 states, including Texas and Florida, must quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York because those states have a seven-day rolling average of positive tests exceeding 10% or positive case totals exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.

"Don't get cocky don't get arrogant," Cuomo warned New Yorkers. "There are still threats that are out there. You still have the national threat, and then you have the compliance challenge."

On Friday, the governor said the New York State Police and the State Liquor Authority issued summonses to 37 downstate establishments that allegedly violated the state's bar and restaurant rules.

Cuomo had called the violations "a very high rate of suspension."
EMBED More News Videos

Clusters of people, many of them not wearing face masks, were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing during the overnight hours in Queens Friday.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Hundreds gather, crowd Queens streets without masks

RELATED: Partygoers ignore social distancing guidelines in East Village

ALSO READ: NY, NJ, CT add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list

Traveling nurses recall "It was like a medical war zone"
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on the nurses who came to NYC during the height of the pandemic


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citymedicalliquorsuspended licenseabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomosocial distancingface maskrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Liquor license loss: Several NY bars hit with suspensions
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: New low for NY hospitals, 16 states break records
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
COVID Updates: NY ICU patients hit low; Florida cases surpass NY
Long-standing NYC restaurant closing doors due to COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: New low for NY hospitals, 16 states break records
New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory
Outdoor dining crash: Van slams into Manhattan cafe
Olivia de Havilland, 'Gone With The Wind' star, dies at 104
2 fatally shot in same NYC neighborhood just hours apart
Rep. John Lewis crosses Selma bridge for final time
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Show More
Mother of man fatally shot at Austin protest speaks out
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
Regis Philbin's farewell to 'Live!" in 2011 | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another possible heat wave
More TOP STORIES News