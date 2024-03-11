Strong winds cause partial wall collapse at building under construction in Fort Lee

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after high winds caused a wall to partially collapse at a building under construction in Fort Lee.

It happened at 231 Main St. around 11 a.m.

Officials say the strong winds took out the top section of a hollow, block wall and part of it fell on the building next door, which caused damage to the roof.

Debris also fell onto the sidewalk.

No injuries were reported but there is property damage left behind.

A building engineer is on the way to inspect the damaged roof and crews are securing the building that is under construction.

