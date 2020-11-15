2 window washers plummet 15 stories during Manhattan scaffolding malfunction

The two workers, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, were working outside the 50th floor of 30 Hudson Yards on Saturday morning.
Officials say a scaffolding malfunctioned and the two men fell to the 35th floor.
RELATED | Hudson Yards construction workers injured in scaffold collapse
Responders were unable to reach the workers because of the height of the structure and there was no time to wait for a ladder.
According to officials, firefighters cut a hole in the window on the 37th floor and got to the two workers quickly.
Paramedics rushed the two men to the hospital.
Doctors expect them to make a full recovery.
TRENDING | Coronavirus Update New York City: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip