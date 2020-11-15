2 window washers plummet 15 stories during Manhattan scaffolding malfunction

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5690944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sade Baderinwa with the latest on a scaffold collapse that injured several Hudson Yards construction workers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7963211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities shut down two illegal parties where hundreds of people had gathered inside early Saturday in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two window washers are lucky to be alive after plummeting 15 stories off a scaffolding in Manhattan.The two workers, a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, were working outside the 50th floor of 30 Hudson Yards on Saturday morning.Officials say a scaffolding malfunctioned and the two men fell to the 35th floor.Responders were unable to reach the workers because of the height of the structure and there was no time to wait for a ladder.According to officials, firefighters cut a hole in the window on the 37th floor and got to the two workers quickly.Paramedics rushed the two men to the hospital.Doctors expect them to make a full recovery.----------