Weather or Not: Predictions for snowfall amounts, timing this winter

"Signals" on the other side of the planet could mean the polar vortex might make an early appearance in the Tri-State area after being scarce last winter.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Like last year, a La Nina pattern will dominate the winter season. That means warmer than normal temperatures for the East Coast and Northeast, but we are not off the hook for snow.Snowfall and rain will be near normal to possibly above normal for our area. As for timing of the first snowflakes in our area, while NOAA's 30-day outlook for November shows above normal temperatures, WABC Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says there could be some adjustments."It does look like the colder air is a little bit more poised to get into the United States from Canada. So I would not be surprised if we trend at least toward normal and at times below normal temperatures... and we do get that initial cold shot where maybe some inland areas could see their first flakes of the season in November," Goldberg forecasts.Lee breaks down what to know ahead of winter.