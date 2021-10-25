Weather or Not: Predictions for snowfall amounts, timing this winter

Snowfall and rain will be near normal to possibly above normal for our area. As for timing of the first snowflakes in our area, while NOAA's 30-day outlook for November shows above normal temperatures, WABC Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says there could be some adjustments.
"It does look like the colder air is a little bit more poised to get into the United States from Canada. So I would not be surprised if we trend at least toward normal and at times below normal temperatures... and we do get that initial cold shot where maybe some inland areas could see their first flakes of the season in November," Goldberg forecasts.
Lee breaks down what to know ahead of winter.
