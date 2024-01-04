Winter storm barrels toward Northeast: Who gets snow? | Weather or Not forecast

The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," Lee explains how it's looking.

The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," Lee explains how it's looking.

The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," Lee explains how it's looking.

The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," Lee explains how it's looking.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The storm that will hit the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast has inspired considerable "snow-ticipation," but for at least New York City, it looks like a case of too fast, too weak, and too warm, Lee Goldberg says in his latest "Weather or Not" podcast.

He still can't write off a few inches in New York City but the storm would have to intensify faster, and the formation of heavy bands of precipitation would have to overcome warm temperatures near the surface. It's not impossible, but unlikely at this juncture.

North and west is a different -- and decidedly snowier -- story.

Lee takes us through what he thinks will happen, and looks at two additional storms that may hit into mid-January, and whether we have any snow chances with those.

You can also listen to the podcast below, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Make sure you hit subscribe!