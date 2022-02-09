ABC7 Unite: NJ students learn life lessons on the slopes thanks to non-profit

The program allows kids who normally don't have access to these types of sports to hit the slopes, with transportation, equipment, lift tickets and lessons all covered.
More than 150 students from College Achieve Asbury Park Charter School in Neptune headed to the National Winter Activity Center, a former commercial ski mountain that has been transformed to a youth serving facility.
"The outdoors should be a sacred rite for everybody," Winter4Kids founder Schone Malliet said. "For those who are in urban areas, we have to now think about, how do we get out and enjoy it?"
Winter4Kids uses winter sports and the outdoors as the catalyst to create, influence, and promote healthy lifestyles, as well as promote personal development, teach important life skills, nurture a passion for vigorous activity and an appreciation for nutritious food, instill positive attitudes, and change outlooks and lives among the most underserved communities, primarily those of color.
More ABC7 Unite | High school student empowering girls to learn computer science
"It's really fun," student Nick Whyte said. "It's a different experience from being by the ocean a lot and not having a lot of snow."
The students had to maintain good grades to be able to go on the trip.
"They have an appreciation for the sport," teacher Elizabeth Trigani said. "Also when they fall, it's life lessons for them as well. When they fall, they get up, just like in life."
Founded in 2015, Winter4Kids believes that regardless of their socio-economic, racial, or ethnic background, all children can and should benefit from the rich experience of the outdoors, both in winter and summer.
Through partnerships with some 69 schools and youth serving agencies, Winter4Kids provides children with a multi-session, multi-year program of experiential learning, healthy meals, equipment, clothing and mentoring.
More than 40,000 children have participated in the initiative since its inception, and 82% of them are on free or reduced fee lunch.
In addition to the winter sports - and this summer it is expanding into summer sports - the kids receive lessons in life skills, better life choices, and more.
More ABC7 Unite | Rutgers adding historical markers to tell stories of benefactors' slaves
They are served only healthy and nutritious food, some of which is grown hydroponically at the organization's headquarters in Vernon.
Diabetes and obesity are alarmingly high in underserved communities of color, so organizers stress this aspect of the program is essential.
They say the learned life skills lessons pay off with higher grades and less absenteeism in schools for those involved.
CLICK HERE for more information on Winter4Kids.
MORE ABC 7 UNITE
See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite
SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS
Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive
RESOURCES
We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:
Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project
Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School
Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools
Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)
Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Podcasts
1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix
Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube