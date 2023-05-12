In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the breaking news that Daniel Penny, the behind the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, is expected to turn himself in Friday.

Extra Time: The latest on expected manslaughter charge against Daniel Penny

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the breaking news that Daniel Penny, the behind the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, is expected to turn himself in as early as Friday to face second degree manslaughter charges.

Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim has the latest.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Officer injured, suspect arrested after shooting and standoff

A Suffolk County police officer was hospitalized, and a suspect was arrested after a shooting and standoff in Coram Thursday afternoon.

Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager was on the scene with the latest update.

Migrants rush to US border ahead of Title 42 expiration

As the Title 42 expiration looms, migrants rushed across the Mexico border Thursday in hopes of entering the U.S.

Over in Orange County, buses of migrants from New York City arrived on Thursday despite enacting a State of Emergency.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.